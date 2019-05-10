Uber drivers strike for better pay

Rideshare passengers around the country may have found it difficult to get rides to their destinations May 8 as drivers of the transportation network companies Uber and Lyft were on strike for 12 hours.

“It’s enjoyable to meet people while driving Uber,” said Austin Gates, an Uber driver. “It is not enjoyable when you have a company that doesn’t support you.”

Gates is one of the organizers of Rideshare Drivers United Georgia that formed in April. Since its inception, the group has gained 300 drivers. The group gathered at Uber’s headquarters in Chamblee, 3111 Clairmont Road, to bring awareness to a lack of job security, livable wages and benefits.

“Regardless of what people think that this job is designed to be for, this is the reality. People are working here to make a living,” said Gates. “People need to make sure that they can put food on the table. The fact that we have drivers that can’t even take two hours off to come out for this event, even though they support us, is part of the problem that we’re talking about.”

“Drivers are at the heart of our service─we can’t succeed without them─and thousands of people come into work at Uber every day focused on how to make their experience better, on and off the road,” Uber said in an official statement. “Whether it’s more consistent earnings, stronger insurance protections or fully-funded four-year degrees for drivers or their families, we’ll continue working to improve the experience for and with drivers.”

Gates, who has driven Uber part-time for the past two years, said rideshare companies describe their drivers’ work culture as a “side hustle” or “gig-economy.” Gates said rideshare companies assume that drivers work the rideshare app part-time─10 to 20 hours a week. Rideshare Drivers United Georgia’s information suggests that drivers are working 40 hours or more in one week.

“I have to drive 200 miles more every day to make what I made two years ago,” said Uber driver Quincy Decourte about the alleged pay rate change.

“I pretty much have to work every day to have an average pay,” said Chyconda Boaz, Uber driver. “If I take a day off I have to make it up and work longer another day.”

Boaz, who has been driving Uber fulltime for a year-and-a-half, describes working for the company as having its “advantages and disadvantages.”

On average, Boaz drives 60 hours a week and more than eight hours a day to make her livable salary.

Boaz also described a situation when a tire blew out while she was transporting a passenger. She said Uber did not offer any support to her allegedly

“Uber didn’t do anything,” Boaz said. “I had to get it fixed on my own. I thought that was kind of rude.”

According to Boaz, the company discontinued her services until she was able to provide Uber with proof that her car was drivable again.

Other complaints of Boaz’s include change in pay, believing passengers over drivers concerning complaints and receiving no benefits.

Rideshare Drivers United organized the countrywide protest after not being able to successfully talk with Uber officials about their work concerns.

“We want to make sure that we have an opportunity to sit down with Uber,” said Gates. “We’re not expecting change to happen overnight, but we’re going to continue moving forward with our efforts.”

Lyft also has released a statement regarding the May 8 protests.

“Lyft drivers’ hourly earnings have increased over the last two years, and they have earned more than $10 billion on the Lyft platform. Over 75 percent drive less than 10 hours a week to supplement their existing jobs. On average, Lyft drivers earn over $20 per hour. We know that access to flexible, extra income makes a big difference for millions of people, and we’re constantly working to improve how we can best serve our driver community,” said Lyft in an official statement.

