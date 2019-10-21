Urban renewal makes tensions rise in Paradise Blue

True Colors Theatre Company’s Paradise Blue is a complex, multi-faceted—but also highly entertaining—theatrical experience.

Urban renewal, decimation of a Black neighborhood, demons from the past, domestic violence, unrequited love come into play in the lives of five characters at a Detroit bar and boarding house.

True Colors is the first theater in the country to produce all three plays of Dominique Morisseau’s Detroit trilogy of which Paradise Blue is the second in the series. The playbill notes that urban renewal in Detroit wiped out culturally rich Black neighborhoods and businesses and provided tinder for the violent 1967 Detroit riots.

When a new mayor plans to fight blight in the city and move African Americans out of Detroit’s Black Bottom, club owner Blue contemplates selling his family’s club and moving away. The possibility is rift with ramifications for his beloved Pumpkin and musicians Corn and P-Sam.

As the play evolves, tensions ratchet up considerably between Blue, played by Javon Johnson, and Pumpkin, played by Cynthia D. Barker. Both Johnson and Barker portray their passionate characters without holding anything back. Keith Arthur Bolden adeptly handles the role of easygoing Corn who repeatedly tries to tamp down simmering hostility between hotheads Blue and P-Sam. Enoch Armando King owns the role of P-Sam—showing tenderness in one scene professing his affection for Pumpkin and in another scene exploding in anger at Blue.

Added to the drama is the arrival of Silver, a mysterious and seductive woman from Louisiana, who is equally captivating to the men as well as Pumpkin. Tangela Large exemplifies Silver’s sensuality and strength in her body language and the delivery of her lines.

Director Jamil Jude has done well guiding and managing such a strong cast and the result is a production that shines.

Set designer Moriah and Isabel Curley-Clay, recipients of seven Suzi Bass Awards, have envisioned and created a two-story set that gives the audience multi-dimensional views of the club, an upstairs bedroom where all sorts of interaction plays out and the street and community beyond.

Paradise Blue, staged at the Southwest Arts Center in Atlanta, runs through Oct. 20.

