Vaping controversy continues

A smoking gun

Diana Padron, owner and operator of Umi Vapes on east College Avenue in Decatur, said she grew up around smokers.

Padron said tobacco rolling and cigarette smoking are a part of her Cuban culture.

Padron said smoking is normalized in her family and she began smoking cigarettes at the age of 15.

“We come from a big tobacco family. Everybody smokes cigarettes. My aunts would gather around and smoke tobacco. It would be like a rite-of-passage kind of thing,” Padron said. “It’s part of the culture, but it’s unhealthy.”

Padron, a former real estate broker, said she wanted to be more health conscious and provide alternatives for cigarette smokers. Padron said

“I wanted to do something different and I wanted to do something fun. I would go to vaping conventions and see that everyone was having a good time,” Padron said. “Vaping is so much healthier than cigarettes.”

Recently, customer traffic for Padron’s shop has slowed after news of seven confirmed deaths among nearly 400 cases of a mysterious lung disease linked to vaping. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the CDC, U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), state and local health departments, and other clinical and public health partners are investigating a multistate outbreak of lung disease associated with e-cigarette products.

“We do not yet know the specific cause of these illnesses. The investigation has not identified any specific e-cigarette or vaping product (devices, liquids, refill pods, and/or cartridges) or substance that is linked to all cases,” CDC officials said in a statement.

Some health officials say the causes of lung disease and death could be linked to individuals using vaped tetrahydrocannabinol, commonly referred to as TCH—the active ingredient in marijuana.

In a statement, the CDC recommended “refraining from using e-cigarette or vaping products” until health officials know more.

During an addiction town hall meeting in Dunwoody, DeKalb County Commissioner Nancy Jester said she’s concerned about vaping and how it could influence young teens.

According to a National Youth Tobacco Survey, high school students use e-cigarette products at a rate of 25 percent—an increase of 4 percent compared to last year.

“It’s easy to hide, they’re small. They’re doing it in classrooms when the teacher isn’t looking,” Jester said. “It’s everywhere. What I worry about is what has been introduced and what will be introduced next. There [are] all kinds of toxic substances that are being vaped and harming children right now. We have got to get a handle on that.”

Padron said vendors in the vape industry work hard to prevent teens from buying e-cigarette products. She said most of her customers are older individuals who have tried to quit cigarette smoke and are looking for an alternative. Customers also seeking relief from issues ranging from anxiety to back pain buy Cannabidiol oils, also known as CBD oils, she said.

“Ex-smokers were saying their sense of smell and taste were coming back [after vaping] and that’s something they hadn’t experienced in years,” Pardon said. “People have come here in need of a change. I had one customer who smoked cigarettes for 40 years and his doctor told him if he didn’t lower his nicotine intake he would die. Using vapes, he was able to lower his nicotine level and he was happy and healthier.”

