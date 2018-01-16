New Michelle Obama walking trail unveiled

DeKalb County residents and officials were all smiles during the unveiling ceremony for the first walking trail in the country named after former first lady Michelle Obama.

The Michelle Obama Walking Trail, located near Georgia State University Perimeter College, is approximately three miles long and connects to the Barack Obama Magnet School.

DeKalb County Commissioner Larry Johnson said he wanted a walking trail to honor Obama and her passion for physical fitness.

“The trail concept we started about 10 years ago because I wanted to make walking an official part of DeKalb County,” Johnson said.

Johnson said he was inspired by Obama’s “Let’s Move” health initiative—a public health campaign to reduce childhood obesity.

“My goal is to start walking trails in the spring because we want to keep this county walking. I try to do about 25 miles a week myself,” Johnson said.

Vineet Nagarkar, project manager with DeKalb County Parks and Recreation, said the biggest challenge was finding the right image for the trail’s memorial plaque.

The memorial plaque features an image of Obama riding a bike through a trail.

“We just wanted to make sure we did it right. It took a little time, but we wanted to make sure the image we encased in bronze would look nice, classic and encourage people to come out,” Nagarkar said. “We want people to do as much walking, hiking, biking—any type of exercise.”

Nagarkar said the trail is 3.86 miles and starts at Georgia State University Perimeter College.

The trail then continues past Cedar Grove Elementary and behind Sugar Creek Golf Course. The trail ends at Gresham Recreation Center.

“Eventually the trail will connect to the remainder of the South River and connect to Arabia Mountain and further on beyond the county,” Nagarkar said. “It was really an honor to work on this.”

In 2016, the county board of commissioners approved the resolution to name the walking trail after Obama. The plaque commemorating Obama includes a quote stating, “The physical and emotional health of an entire generation and the economic health and security of our nation is at state. This isn’t the kind of problem that can be solved overnight, but with everyone working together, it can be solved. So let’s move.”

