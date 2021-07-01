Volunteers assist nonprofit in Clarkston

An estimated 30 volunteers provided maintenance, upgrades, and repairs in Clarkston June 18 for Positive Growth Inc., a nonprofit that serves people experiencing homelessness and other troubles.

According to a news release, the volunteers—from Brightwater Homes, Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association Young Professionals Group, and nonprofit builder HomeAid Atlanta—spent the day refreshing Positive Growth Inc.’s home for teen boys by painting the bedrooms and staining an outdoor deck that serves as a gathering place.

The volunteers’ efforts saved Positive Growth Inc. $5,000 in building maintenance costs, according to the release.

Positive Growth Inc. officials said their mission is to provide a structured, home-like environment for troubled and/or homeless adolescent males ages 6 through 21.

“I was lost at age 13. Both parents were out of my life, my brother was incarcerated, and my grandmother was doing her best to raise me. I was next in line for failure, but as fate would have it, I was removed from my grandmother’s care and placed at Positive Growth Inc.,” said J. Johnson, an employee and former resident at Positive Growth Inc. “A safe place, it provided me with structure, guidance, nurturing and the opportunity to grow in a positive way. Today, that lost little boy is now a productive young man who is a full-time college student and employee of Positive Growth Inc. I now help to shape the minds of other young men.”

HomeAid officials said their organization serves as a “bridge,” connecting builders, traders, and suppliers with community organizations serving families and individuals experiencing homelessness.

HomeAid officials said they have held nearly 100 Care Days at locations serving victims of domestic violence, teen mothers, veterans, and others since 2008, and June 18 marked HomeAid’s second Care Day at Positive Growth Inc.

