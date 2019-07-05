Volunteers needed as much in summer as other seasons

Summer may be thought of by many as the carefree season—a time for cookouts, backyard gatherings and hanging outdoors at pools, beaches, lakes and parks. Those all are good ways to while away one’s time in the lazy, hazy days of summer, but don’t forget that serious needs require addressing regardless of the season.

The good news is that throughout DeKalb County efforts are underway year ‘round to provide for those who need aid. However, these organizations make it clear that they cannot do it along; they need help. They need volunteers to fill a number of roles and provide a range of services.

The number of groups offering assistance and in need of volunteers locally are wide ranging. Here are a few:

Caminar Latino

The mission of Caminar Latino is to create opportunities for Latino families to transform their lives and communities and works to change the social conditions that give rise to violence. They offer internships and volunteer opportunities in psychology, social work, sociology and marketing. Visit the Doraville-based charities website at caminarlatino.org to apply.

Catholic Charities Atlanta

Catholic Charities Atlanta provides supportive services that enable families to overcome barriers and achieve self-sufficiency. Volunteer opportunities include teaching English classes, tutoring, assisting with grant writing and helping with events. With offices in Chamblee and the Northlake area, Catholic Charities Atlanta requires prospective volunteers to attend an orientation. For details, go to https://catholiccharitiesatlanta.org/volunteer/

Little Creek Farm Conservancy

Little Creek Horse Farm on Lawrenceville Highway in Decatur provides horse riding lessons and horse boarding. The farm partners with Stride Ahead to provide equine-assisted therapies to people in need. The farm needs volunteers to work during special events such as tours, pony rides, its Fall Festival as well as clean-up and beautification days. They also put volunteers to work on greenspace projects, gardening and creek clean-up efforts. For more information , email volunteer@littlecreekfarmconservancy.org or go to the farm’s website www.littlecreekfarmconservancy.com for its volunteer form. Those interested in volunteering with Stride Ahead in its equine therapy, should go to www.strideahead.org.

Woodlands Garden

Woodlands Garden, a 7-acre urban sanctuary on Scott Boulevard in Decatur, cites its mission as preservation, education and engaging “the community in the natural world.” There are indoor and outdoor volunteer opportunities at Woodlands Garden including plant inventory, bloom report, planting, weeding, watering, pruning, tool maintenance and golf cart maintenance. Other opportunities are tech support, writing, fundraising, publicity, leading tours, social media, environmental education and more. Interested persons should contact the garden manager at (404) 373-2222 or via email at info@woodlandsgarden.org.

Helping Oppressed Mothers Endure, Inc.

Based in Lithonia, Helping Oppressed Mothers Endure (HOME) assists single mothers who are struggling and provides resources to “rebuild, restore and refurnish homes of mothers emerging from divorce, domestic violence, incarceration or in desperate need of starting over. Volunteers are relied on to support fundraising events, increase awareness, load furniture, sort linen, deliver household items and more. Access HOME’s Volunteer waiver and release form at www.home2heart.org/volunteer.

The Packaged Good

The goal of Dunwoody-based The Packaged Good is to “instill in children the desire to give back while inspiring the next generation of giving.” It partners with reputable non-profit organizations to allow volunteers the ability to support causes closest to their hearts while handling the logistics. “The Packaged Good provides a fun, inspirational environment where kids and community groups can decorate and personalize care packages and create craft projects for people in need.” The elderly, soldiers, the homeless and hospitalized are among the recipients. Volunteers are needed to make donations of travel size toiletries such as toothpaste, shampoo, conditioner and soap as well as school supplies, Play-Doh, Beanie Babies, small stuffed animals with tags. For more information, email events@thepackagedgood.org

Side by Side Brain Injury Clubhouse

Side by Side “advances the long-term well-being of people with brain injury-related disability and their families through skills development, support and advocacy.” The Stone Mountain charity has a long list of volunteer jobs including:

• Clubhouse buddy

• Committee member

• Event planner or assistant

• Social activity coordinator

• Fundraising assistant

• Translator

• Artist/writer

• Gardener

• Cook

• Career counselor

• Maintenance facilitator

• Exercise facilitator

To find out more about volunteering, contact Teresa Little at (770) 469-9355 ext. 109 or email her at teresa@sidebysideclubhouse.org.

Friends of Refugees

Friends of Refugees in Clarkston seeks to “empower through employment, education and well-being. Among the volunteer opportunities are: refugee birth support, agriculture and nutrition, family literary, help with homework, support of ESOL students, assist with job search, assist with summer camp and grow new business leaders. Orientation is held twice monthly. For more information, go to friendsofrefugees.com/volunteer.

157 total views, 4 views today