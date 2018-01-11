The Walmart Neighborhood Market on Covington Highway in Lithonia will close its doors at the end of January.

Phillip Keene, director of corporate communications for state and local corporate initiatives and public affairs, said Walmart officials said the closing came after a “careful and thoughtful review process.”

“This tough decision to close the store is based on a number of factors, including financial performance,” Keene said. “The decision to close our Lithonia store is not an easy one, but, as a company, we are committed to continuing our growth and investment in Georgia.”

Walmart said it plans to close the store to the public by Jan. 30. The pharmacy will be open to customers through Jan. 23.

“Our pharmacy staff will work with customers to transfer prescriptions to another convenient location as soon as possible,” Keene said.

Keene said the 100 employees at the neighborhood market will have an opportunity to transfer to other Walmart stores.

“We care deeply about our associates impacted by this decision,” he said. “We are hopeful that the majority of the associates at the Lithonia store will want to continue their careers with Walmart by transferring to another nearby store.”

The neighborhood market opened in 2013 in Covington Square Plaza on the corner of Covington Highway and Panola Road. Walmart neighborhood markets were designed in 1998 as a smaller option for communities in need of a pharmacy, groceries and merchandise, according to Walmart.

Keene said Walmart will continue to be supportive of the local store leadership and associates in Lithonia.

“This decision is in no way a reflection of their hard work and customer service,” he said. “We opened this store in 2013 and we are as proud today as we’ve ever been with how associates have served and contributed to the local community over the years.

“We are grateful to the customers who have given us the privilege of serving them at our Lithonia location,” Keene added. “We look forward to continuing to serve them at other area locations and online at walmart.com.”

199 total views, 199 views today