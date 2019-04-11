Walmart offers interview opportunities to students

Seniors who attend Martin Luther King Jr. High School were visited March 25 by Walmart officials offering part-time job opportunities.

Walmart partnered with the school’s Work-Based Learning (WBL) program for the event. WBL Coordinator Regina McComb describes the program as a bridge to connect seniors’ and juniors’ academic learning to real-world work experience. Students who participate in the program were able to interview for cashier, sales associate, stockers and cart pusher positions.

“We teach them employability skills,” McComb said, “the skills that are necessary for them to be successful no matter where they work.”

Skills include attendance and punctuality, conflict resolution, personal finance and how to use social media properly so it won’t hinder a student’s chance for employment.

“No matter what they decide to do after high school, working at Walmart would teach them the importance of customer service skills,” McComb said.

Seniors Kylah MacKall and Kamara Williams said customer service is a skill they want to build going into their career paths. MacKall wants to be a criminal or real estate lawyer, and Williams wants to be a nurse.

“Being a registered nurse you have to have people skills and know how to talk to people and deal with people,” Williams said. “So, I want to start with Walmart to work on those skills and be able to communicate better.”

Both MacKall and Williams plan to attend West Georgia University and look forward to having a balance of work and study in the near future.

“I’m a busy [person],” MacKall said. “I like fast-paced environments and multitasking. I’ve always had a job even before (WBL).”

MacKall had been on an interview prior to Walmart visiting her school, but Williams had never interviewed before. They both said they were nervous but were going to smile and stay positive.

Walmart Personnel Coordinator Leola Hatcher interviewed the seniors in groups to make for a causal interview. According to Hatcher, she spoke to the interviewees about prepping for their 60-second elevator speech, dress code and strengths and weaknesses.

Ja’Cardo Kendrick, a senior at the school, interviewed for a Walmart position to learn working skills.

“I feel good,” Kendrick said after his interview. “I’m confident. I think everything went well. I told her everything that she needed to know to hire me.”

According to MLK High School Principal Ennis Harvey, the goal in partnering with Walmart is to make sure students are productive members of society by the time they reach adulthood.

Betty Mayfield, MLK High School library media assistant, said a major reason for bringing the company into the school is to help students with financial obligations that graduating and college brings.

“Some seniors aren’t going to college and are starting their career path,” Mayfield said. “So we want to help them get started.”

