We support DeKalb’s municipal efforts

As coronavirus continues its spread and students, teachers and staff return to schools, colleges and universities throughout the country, we’re already hearing of schools and colleges being forced to revert to digital learning due to high infection rates.

Most of DeKalb’s municipalities have passed ordinances mandating the use of protective masks in public spaces even though Georgia Gov. Brain Kemp has yet to take similar measures on a statewide basis and filed a lawsuit against Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms after she instituted a citywide mask mandate in July.

In a contentious political climate such as our nation is currently experiencing, elected officials may be reluctant to take any actions that would contradict the actions taken by the office of the governor. However, DeKalb’s mayors and council members have taken bold steps that may be detrimental to their political futures but provide an extra layer of protection for those they represent.

Currently, the cities of Avondale Estates, Brookhaven, Chamblee, Clarkston, Decatur, Doraville and Dunwoody all have mask mandates in place. Some municipalities have given individual businesses the option of opting out of requiring masks in their places of business.

Dunwoody’s ordinance states that businesses which choose to not require facial coverings must post a notice at the entrance to their establishments warning patrons that entering the facility may put them at risk.

We fully support the efforts of our cities to take measures designed to protect the health and well-being of their residents, business owners and visitors. We believe these cities are setting examples that should be followed by other cities in our state as well as our entire state.

60 total views, 60 views today