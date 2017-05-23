County school district fails to address flooding

On any rainy day in DeKalb County, the lower hallway at Midvale Elementary—located at 3836 Midvale Road in Tucker—shows its age.

Despite outcry from the public, multiple requests for maintenance from Principal Deborah Satterfield and others, as well as a professional assessment conducted in 2015, the lower level of the school—built in 1966—has regularly flooded for the past 18 months.

The flooding occurs even though repairs were made to Midvale in 2010 and further facility upgrades were made in 2016.

According to advocate and former school council member Kirk Lunde, the issue has been on DCSD’s radar for far longer. In 2008, the school’s roof was reported to leak and was not addressed until 2010, according to district documents.

At the time, workers attributed the lower hallway flooding to an issue with the roof where two parts of Midvale—the main building and its two-story addition—combine, according to Lunde. The two-story addition was built in 1968.

He said the local PTA was told the repair came with a 20-year warranty. After the 2010 repair, the flooding stopped.

By October 2015, the problem returned.

“Apparently, the current thinking is the water is entering from somewhere else,” Lunde said in an email exchange with DCSD officials expressing his concern. “Even though the [2015] facility condition assessment (FCA) identified the roof as needing repairs.”

The FCA report referenced by Lunde also states, “the low-slope roof deck is not adequate for rain water to drain toward roof drains, creating ponding and eventually seeping into the building…Roof covering was replaced in 2010, however, there is a crease on the north side where there is a need of an expansion joint on the roof covering before further bubbling or tear of the roof membrane.”

This led to Midvale receiving another repair in the summer of 2016 with E-SPLOST IV, which included air-conditioning, kitchen equipment, roofing and restroom upgrades. The repairs were spurred by Satterfield filing a maintenance request with the school district in October 2015.

The Midvale School Council also spurred maintenance after meeting with DCSD regional superintendent Trenton Arnold following a public request from Lunde at the school district’s February 2016 board meeting.

“The Midvale school council president and I raised this issue, and others, at the board meeting and the administration sent Mr. Arnold to meet with the council,” Lunde said. “Most issues were addressed and repairs were made. The water intrusion, parking lot and sidewalks have not been addressed.”

Another attempt to repair was made during Christmas break in 2016, another source states. By the time students returned to school in January 2017, the problem had returned.

By March 2017, a familiar problem was being reported at Midvale on a regular basis—a problem Lunde says never went away.

“I received an email [on April 19] regarding the ongoing flooding in the lower hallway of Midvale Elementary School when it rains,” Lunde said in an email sent to DCSD board of education members, administrative officials, including superintendent Stephen Green. “It is now 18 months since the building administrator requested repairs and the issue remains.”

According to the email, Satterfield, as well as parents, attempted to contact DCSD officials who said they would “try again digging through the parking lot” to address the issue.

“Why is this acceptable? Who is responsible for this? Is it the regional superintendent or the operations department?” Lunde’s email asks.

As of press time, no response had been given to Lunde, though he received a response from DCSD chief academic officer Lisa Martin in September 2016 on behalf of chief operations officer Joshua Williams.

“In 2012, the District’s facilities maintenance workforce was drastically reduced by 52% due to budget cuts,” Martin said. “As a result, the District’s gross square footage per maintenance FTE increased drastically and our service levels substantially declined to a Level 5 (or Crisis Response)… In an effort to improve our service quality to all schools, a formal Request for Proposals (RFP) for Facilities Maintenance (FM) Services was issued in support of the Superintendent’s Board-approved Regional Decentralization Plan. The purpose of this RFP is to procure a qualified vendor to supplement the District’s existing facility maintenance staff in order reduce our gross square feet per maintenance FTE and more aggressively address the $1 billion in current deferred maintenance needs as identified in the District’s 2015 Facilities Condition Assessment.”

The Champion received a similar response in August following multiple complaints regarding multiple school facilities. Lunde said this is consistent with the district.

“Parents occasionally ask me if I know of any progress—I’m trying to forget the whole thing because it is obvious the administration has favorite or preferred schools,” Lunde said.

“Midvale is not on that list. The hypocrisy is too much for me to deal with. That is their strategy—ignore stakeholders until they give up.”

