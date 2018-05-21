Witness states Anthony Hill had hands up before shooting

A key witness for the legal team of Robert Olsen, a former DeKalb County police officer who shot and killed unarmed veteran Anthony Hill, said Hill appeared to have his hands up moments before he was shot by Olsen at Chamblee Heights Apartment Complex.

On May 21, attorneys for Olsen met with judge J.P. Boulee for an immunity hearing to determine whether the charges against Olsen should be dropped or if the trial should proceed.

During the hearing, witness Pedro Castillo, who was employed as a maintenance worker at the apartment complex where Hill was shot, said he witnessed the shooting and described the events that took place on that day.

According to Castillo, when Olsen arrived at the complex, Hill was naked and did not follow verbal commands issued by Olsen.

Hill began to jog toward Olsen, “with his hands up.” Olsen told him to stop, but Hill continued to approach. Olsen began to back up slowly and Hill slowed his jog to a “walk” and put his hands behind his back before being shot, Castillo said.

Hill served in Afghanistan and was later discharged after being diagnosed with bipolar disorder. In 2015, Hill’s family said he suffered from mental health issues and was having a mental health episode at the time of the shooting.

Hill’s shooting death received national media attention.

One witness described Hill as a “well-mannered gentleman” who was always polite and kind.

Grisselle Torres, who worked at the Chamblee Heights Apartments as the property manager, said she called 911 when she witnessed Hill acting strange.

Torres said she called the police because she feared for Hill’s safety.

“I wasn’t afraid that he was going to attack me,” Torres said. “It wasn’t fear, it was just a precaution. He wasn’t acting aggressive.”

Torres said that because Hill was naked, she feared that a resident in the complex would try to “beat him up.”

“I heard the residents talking and I was afraid someone would have a weapon and if [Hill] would go close to the kids or a woman [naked], they may do something to him,” Torres said. “He was naked walking around the property. I didn’t want anyone to hurt him.”

Witness Randall Murphy testified as a general expert on police training during the hearing. Murphy said Olsen used proper judgement during the incident and that he did not have enough time to use weapons such as pepper spray or a bayton because Hill was too close at the time of the shooting.

Protesters gathered outside of the courthouse in downtown Decatur asking for justice for Hill and his family. The protest was organized by several nonprofit organizations. Keisha Braswell with the Alliance for Black Lives said she wanted to support Hill’s family during the trial.

“I’m here to seek justice for our hero Anthony Hill,” Braswell said. “We’re here to offer our support. It shouldn’t take three years to get to this trial and I don’t understand why it takes so long to determine whether or not someone followed protocol.”

